Ridiculous Cowboys NFL Draft trade floated amid Deion Sanders buzz

With the Dallas Cowboys now linked to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, there is ridiculous trade speculation being thrown out regarding the 2025 NFL Draft.

Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are once again in the headlines after officially parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. Shortly after it was announced that McCarthy would not be returning to Dallas, the team was linked to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Coach Prime reportedly discussed the team's head coaching vacancy and there is speculation that he is a "top candidate" for the job.

Because of that speculation, the internet is running wild and the madness is at an all-time high.

Ridiculous trade proposals are being thrown around with fans wanting to reunite Coach Prime with his son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the NFL.

Shedeur is projected to be a top-five pick, so if the Cowboys were to hire Deion and wanted to bring the pairing to the NFL, they would need to trade up from No. 12. One outrageous and unrealistic trade proposal suggests the Cowboys trade star quarterback Dak Prescott to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick.

That would never happen.

Dallas just gave Dak a record-setting contract, and trading him away would leave the team with $104 million in dead cap space. The Titans wouldn't even want anything to do with Prescott's contract when they could have their choice of Shedeur or Miami's Cam Ward and build around them while they are on a rookie contract.

Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders
CU football head coach Deion Sanders and his son Shilo Sanders, share a hug on the sideline after Shilo's interception and touchdown . / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

Getting attention on the internet causes people to do silly things, but suggesting a trade like this just makes zero sense for anyone involved.

The Cowboys could draft Coach Prime's son Shilo, though.

