Ridiculous Cowboys NFL Draft trade floated amid Deion Sanders buzz
The Dallas Cowboys are once again in the headlines after officially parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. Shortly after it was announced that McCarthy would not be returning to Dallas, the team was linked to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Coach Prime reportedly discussed the team's head coaching vacancy and there is speculation that he is a "top candidate" for the job.
Because of that speculation, the internet is running wild and the madness is at an all-time high.
MORE: Deion Sanders gives statement on 'intriguing' Cowboys flirtation
Ridiculous trade proposals are being thrown around with fans wanting to reunite Coach Prime with his son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the NFL.
Shedeur is projected to be a top-five pick, so if the Cowboys were to hire Deion and wanted to bring the pairing to the NFL, they would need to trade up from No. 12. One outrageous and unrealistic trade proposal suggests the Cowboys trade star quarterback Dak Prescott to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick.
That would never happen.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Dallas just gave Dak a record-setting contract, and trading him away would leave the team with $104 million in dead cap space. The Titans wouldn't even want anything to do with Prescott's contract when they could have their choice of Shedeur or Miami's Cam Ward and build around them while they are on a rookie contract.
Getting attention on the internet causes people to do silly things, but suggesting a trade like this just makes zero sense for anyone involved.
The Cowboys could draft Coach Prime's son Shilo, though.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
