DeMarcus Lawrence has no reason to suit up for Cowboys again this year
The Dallas Cowboys have been ravaged by injury this season. The team lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury, but it is the defense that has lost the most this season.
One of the big names on the defensive unit that was struck by the injury bug was veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
Lawrence suffered a Lisfranc injury all the way back in September.
MORE: DeMarcus Lawrence might not be done with Cowboys this season, or next
For those of you who are not aware of what a Lisfranc injury is, like myself, it is a broken foot. Lawrence's absence from the defense has been a major blow, but now it appears his 2024 season may not be over just yet.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to believe that a return this season is still a possibility. However, with such a serious injury and the team's postseason chances being so slim, why would anyone believe that Lawrence should come back this season?
Lawrence has spent eleven seasons with the Cowboys. While his future may not be set in stone, it would be more beneficial to the franchise and Lawrence if he were to just rest for the remainder of 2024. Of course, a win on Sunday could turn everything upside down, but Lawrence seeing the field again this season just seems like a dangerous stretch.
