DeMarcus Lawrence might not be done with Cowboys this season, or next
DeMarcus Lawrence, one of the longest-tenured players on the Dallas Cowboys, hasn't played since the Week 4 win over the New York Giants due to a foot injury.
This week, it was reported that the team was going to shut him down for the year, citing a Lisfranc injury.
That's the same issue DaRon Bland had, which kept him out until Week 12. Lawrence is also scheduled for free agency in the offseason and is widely expected to be done in Dallas.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys stars do hilarious photoshoot in Christmas onesies
That might not be the case, however. While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones said he won't write Lawrence off this year — or next.
A second-round pick out of Boise State in 2014, Lawrence has spent 11 seasons in Dallas. This year, he was off to a strong start with 3.0 sacks in the first four games.
As impressive as it was to see him harrasing the quarterback, Lawrence is just as strong against the run. The only concern with bringing him back in 2025 will be if he can stay healthy.
Lawrence will turn 33 next spring and has missed time in four seasons. Usually age doesn't help players gain durablity. Still, if the Cowboys can get him on an incentive-based deal, that could make it worth rolling the dice.
