DeMarvion Overshown arrives early in Oxnard for Cowboys training camp
The Dallas Cowboys suffered through a disappointing 2024 NFL season that was plagued by injuries, but one of the bright spots was the emergence of star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Unfortunately, Overshown was also bitten by the injury bug amid his breakout campaign.
Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. It was the second straight year that the linebacker suffered a season-ending knee injury.
But as he continues to fight his way back onto the field, Overshown is working overtime and showing his work ethic.
On Wednesday night, Overshown updated his Instagram Stories to show he was already at the Cowboys' facility in Oxnard, five days before the team will officially report.
Overshown has made it clear that he's dedicated to his rehab process and recovery, so it's exciting to see him arriving early to get the treatment he needs with the team.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.
Overshown is not expected to return to the field until November, with Thanksgiving as a realistic date for his return.
Whenever that time comes, the Cowboys will be hoping he can return to his elite form.
