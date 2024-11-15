DeMarvion Overshown claims Cowboys, not Texans, run the state
Heading into Week 11, the 3-6 Dallas Cowboys are set to host the 6-4 Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
Houston is favored in this one, which is fair considering the records. Throw in the absence of Dak Prescott, and it’s even more understandable that the home team isn’t expected to win.
That’s not the way DeMarvion Overshown sees it though. The second-year linebacker said the Cowboys are still the “big brother” and run the state of Texas. He admits Houston is playing well but knows anything can happen on the field, especially with the right mind set.
A third-round pick out of Texas in 2023, Overshown missed his rookie campaign after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. He’s returned this year at full strength and has been a menace for opposing defenses with 67 tackles and four sacks.
In Week 10, he left after a suffering a non-contact injury to his knee. Thankfully, it was nothing serious and he’s ready to play in Week 11.
We’ll have to wait to see if his words fire up the Cowboys, who are looking for their first win at home this season.
