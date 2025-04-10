Cowboys Country

DeMarvion Overshown reveals Jerry Jones' role in getting 'Agent 0' back

DeMarvion Overshown appreciates the role Jerry Jones played in getting famed No. 0 in 2025

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates his interception touchdown vs. the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown celebrates his interception touchdown vs. the New York Giants / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's main focus is getting back on the football field in 2025.

Last season, he suffered a devastating knee injury that was his second year-ending setback in as many seasons. However, despite those obstacles, he has never stopped working hard, and impressing his coaches and teammates.

As a result of that hardwork and the impact Overshown has on the team, It appears that Jerry Jones decided to reward him with something he wanted desperately - his No. 0.

And Overshown is appreciative that Jones made him earn it.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"When I first came in... I think it was more so people were just expecting me to get 0 based off the fact that I wore 0 at Texas. To me, I like the way (Jones) went about it," Overshown said during an appearance on Up and Adams. "As much as I wanted it my first year, you just don't give a rookie with nothing to show for in the league, especially a number that's highly wanted by veterans. It's something that you want to make somebody earn or you want to wait to see how everything pans out."

"And so the fact that I got it now, it actually means more to me than just being given the number when I got here. I feel like I earned it. I done the right things to get it."

Overshown, of course, is also known as 'Agent 0' to his fans, thanks to him making the number famous during his time with the Texas Longhorns in college.

During that time, he became one of the best linebackers in school history during that time, amassing 230 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. In the NFL, when healty he has had a similar impact.

Now, he becomes the first player in the history in franchise history to don the number, and he couldnt be more excited.

"Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas — I wear it as a badge of honor," Overshown told Dallas Cowboys.com. "It's not too many people that get to say they're the first to do anything and to say I'm the first to wear No. 0 at Texas and the first to do it in Dallas Cowboys' history, that's a badge of honor."

