DeMarvion Overshown reveals Jerry Jones' role in getting 'Agent 0' back
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's main focus is getting back on the football field in 2025.
Last season, he suffered a devastating knee injury that was his second year-ending setback in as many seasons. However, despite those obstacles, he has never stopped working hard, and impressing his coaches and teammates.
MORE: Cowboys potential draft target could be second-coming of DeMarco Murray
As a result of that hardwork and the impact Overshown has on the team, It appears that Jerry Jones decided to reward him with something he wanted desperately - his No. 0.
And Overshown is appreciative that Jones made him earn it.
"When I first came in... I think it was more so people were just expecting me to get 0 based off the fact that I wore 0 at Texas. To me, I like the way (Jones) went about it," Overshown said during an appearance on Up and Adams. "As much as I wanted it my first year, you just don't give a rookie with nothing to show for in the league, especially a number that's highly wanted by veterans. It's something that you want to make somebody earn or you want to wait to see how everything pans out."
"And so the fact that I got it now, it actually means more to me than just being given the number when I got here. I feel like I earned it. I done the right things to get it."
Overshown, of course, is also known as 'Agent 0' to his fans, thanks to him making the number famous during his time with the Texas Longhorns in college.
MORE: Joe Milton's Dallas Cowboys jersey number announced, familiar for fans
During that time, he became one of the best linebackers in school history during that time, amassing 230 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, seven sacks three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. In the NFL, when healty he has had a similar impact.
Now, he becomes the first player in the history in franchise history to don the number, and he couldnt be more excited.
"Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas — I wear it as a badge of honor," Overshown told Dallas Cowboys.com. "It's not too many people that get to say they're the first to do anything and to say I'm the first to wear No. 0 at Texas and the first to do it in Dallas Cowboys' history, that's a badge of honor."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname