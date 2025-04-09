Cowboys potential draft target could be second-coming of DeMarco Murray
It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys need to select a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While they feel confident that Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders can carry the load, both are on one-year deals — and have their share of question marks. The only true debate is where Dallas should target a back.
They could go for a home run with Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton in Round 1, but pressing needs elsewhere and a stacked running back class suggests they’ll wait until at least Round 2. That’s where they could find their new DeMarco Murray.
That’s how The Athletic’s Dane Brugler described Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.
”Overall, Johnson isn’t a dynamic make-you-miss athlete, but he is a patient and powerful one-cut runner with the instinctive vision to crease the defense using run angles and foot quickness. His play style is reminiscent of DeMarco Murray with a three-down skill set to thrive in a zone-based NFL scheme.” — Brugler on Johnson
That’s quite the compliment for Johnson, who was the focal point of the Hawkeye’s offense in 2024. Johnson ran for 1,537 yards with 21 touchdowns. As Brugler states, he was “No. 2 in the FBS with 21 carries of 20 yards or more” last season, proving he more than just a power back.
Murray also had the same mix of power and breakaway ability, leading to an NFL best 1,845 yards for the Cowboys in 2014.
Johnson would be an ideal fit in Brian Schottenheimer’s offense, making him someone to watch at pick No. 44.
