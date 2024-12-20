Details of Trevon Diggs' significant upcoming surgery show severity
Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs saw his season come to a premature end for the second consecutive year following the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9.
Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones told the media that Diggs' injury is "significant" and a "cartilage issue" that will require around an eight-month recovery.
While there is no date scheduled for his surgery, more reports are surfacing that detail the type of procedure he will undergo.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Diggs will undergo bone graft surgery on his left knee which requires a longer recovery time, but is described as "the best course to stimulate growth and strengthen the area."
But what is bone graft surgery?
The report adds, "This is where a new piece of bone is inserted into the damaged area in the same way a pothole is repaired or a gap in a joint is caulked."
Last season, Diggs missed a majority of the year after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during practice. This season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury all season.
Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
