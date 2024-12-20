Cowboys Country

Details of Trevon Diggs' significant upcoming surgery show severity

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs is set to undergo surgery to repair damage in his left knee, and details are surfacing about the type of procedure he will have.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs walks out to see the field during a weather delay before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs walks out to see the field during a weather delay before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs saw his season come to a premature end for the second consecutive year following the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9.

Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones told the media that Diggs' injury is "significant" and a "cartilage issue" that will require around an eight-month recovery.

While there is no date scheduled for his surgery, more reports are surfacing that detail the type of procedure he will undergo.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Diggs will undergo bone graft surgery on his left knee which requires a longer recovery time, but is described as "the best course to stimulate growth and strengthen the area."

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But what is bone graft surgery?

The report adds, "This is where a new piece of bone is inserted into the damaged area in the same way a pothole is repaired or a gap in a joint is caulked."

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Last season, Diggs missed a majority of the year after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during practice. This season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury all season.

Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.

