Kansas City Chiefs ruthlessly troll Cowboys after NFL schedule leak
There is already some heat behind the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 Thanksgiving Day showdown. On Wednesday morning, hours before the full NFL schedule release, it was announced that Dallas would host the Kansas City Chiefs for the team's annual Thanksgiving game.
It's a fun matchup that should bring incredible ratings for the league, and now there is even more reason to tune in.
Shortly after the game was announced, the Chiefs decided to fire a light-hearted shot at Dallas.
Kansas City sent out a tweet of Grammy-nominated pop star Post Malones, who is a die-hard Cowboys fan, wearing a Chiefs jersey.
Shots fired.
Malone's ties to the Cowboys run deep, with his family moving to Grapevine, Texas, when he was a little kid after his father became the manager of concessions for Dallas.
He recently wore a Brandon Aubrey jersey during a concert at AT&T Stadium, where he shared an emotional moment with the crowd.
Last year, Malone attended a Cowboys game while wearing another No. 17 jersey and also posed with Cowboys cheerleaders for a special event at his Raising Cane's location. Aubrey even signed Post Malone's jersey when they came face-to-face.
So be careful, Chiefs, because now it is personal.
