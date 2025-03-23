Draft analyst predicts Cowboys trade back resulting in WR2, NT addition
The Dallas Cowboys went into the 2024 NFL Draft in need of two starters on the offensive line. They were able to fill those vacancies by turning the 24th overall selection into Pick No. 29 and No. 73.
Dallas used those selections on Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe, giving them a left tackle and center.
Heading into 2025, they have a chance to do something similar, according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter. The draft analyst released a four-round mock draft and has the Cowboys trading out the 12th spot. They send that pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for No. 20 and No. 51.
They turn those selections into a starting wide receiver to play opposite CeeDee Lamb, as well as a nose tackle to replace Mazi Smith. At No. 20, Dallas lands Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and they use the 51st pick on Alfred Collins from Texas.
Egbuka is one of the premier wideouts in this class and would offer an immediate upgrade at the WR2 spot. A polished route runner who topped 1,000 yards twice in his career, Egbuka's addition would open up the passing attack and take pressure off of Lamb's shoulders.
Collins is a massive 6-foot-6, 332-pound anchor in the middle of the line. The Cowboys want to believe Smith can turn into their future 1-tech but banking on that isn't wise. That's why Collins makes sense as someone who could finally solve the position.
If Smith does take the next step, Dallas would have two players capable of playing the position. After years of ineffective play at the nose, that's a problem they can live with.
In between those two selections, Reuter has the Cowboys bringing in running back TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State. That would give them a legitimate starting running back — and a dangerous committee along with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
Without a fourth-round pick, Reuter's final selection for Dallas comes in Round 3. It's another OSU selection as he adds Seth McLaughlin. The talented center would push Brock Hoffman for the final spot on the offensive line.
