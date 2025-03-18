New Cowboys RBs thrilled to be part of change initiated under Brian Schottenheimer
New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t a popular choice when named as successor to Mike McCarthy, but he’s been winning fans over at an impressive rate.
He comes across as incredibly grounded and likable, while also boasting a solid plan. The longtime assistant wants to win with a physical approach and has backed those words up with a collection of like-minded assistant coaches.
His presence is also exciting several new players. That includes the two newest running backs, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
Both running backs spoke with Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com and Sanders, who spent four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, said this is a similar style to what he’s used to. He said he made the right decision joining a former rival.
"This is a fit for me, and I like what coach [Brian Schottenheimer] is doing — as far as identity. I came from stuff like that.”
Williams also shared his excitement, saying “the sky’s the limit.”
"I just really wanted to be a part of the change," he said. "I know it's a lot of changes that have happened here, and I like the way Coach Schotty is talking. … I wanna help build a winning, championship culture, like I do everywhere I go — just put my nose down and do whatever I gotta do for the team."
Dallas is expected to add another running back in the 2025 NFL Draft but their group looks far better with Williams and Sanders than it did at this time last year.
