Cowboys fans may not want to see this horrendous stat from starting DT
In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys used their first round selection (No. 26 overall) on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The pick was hit with some criticism since nose tackles rarely go in Round 1.
Despite the lack of value for the position, it seemed as if the Cowboys at least addressed a need. That feeling quickly dissipated when Smith struggled as a rookie under Dan Quinn.
A tough as it was to see Quinn leave, the addition of Mike Zimmer at defensive coordinator reignited hope for Smith. Heading into Week 8, that hope feels lost. Smith has struggled in run defense and has become a complete non-factor against the pass. According to RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys, his issues are so bad that he’s the only defensive tackle with at least 50 pass rush snaps who has yet to record a pressure.
Smith was never supposed to be an elite pass rusher but the athleticism he showed at Michigan led to a belief that could at least be serviceable in this department. That hasn’t been the case as he had just one sack and three pressures as a rookie.
This wouldn’t be a major concern if Smith were at least shutting down the run. The problem is that he’s not doing this either. According to PFF, he’s been worse at defending the run than rushing the passer.
Smith’s current pass rush grade is 55.8 and his run defense is 29.9.
He’s still just 23 years old, so there’s time to turn it around. Having said that, he’s flirting with the dreaded bust status at this point and needs to get it figured out in a hurry if he wants to avoid that label.
