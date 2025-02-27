Draft prospect Cowboys interviewed at Combine won't participate in drills
On-field drills will begin Thursday afternoon at the2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The first group to hit the turf will be defensive linemen and linebackers, which should be of interest to the Dallas Cowboys who have needs at both positions.
Dallas got to know several of these prospects as they met with multiple defenders on Wednesday. One of those was Kenneth Grant from Michigan.
The Cowboys were able to pick his brain during a formal interview but won’t be able to see him on the field this week due to a hamstring strain.
Grant is a mammoth of a human being at 6-foot-3 and 342 pounds. During his time in Michigan, he proved to be an effective run defender which will be his calling card in the NFL.
Dallas is determined to improve their run defense under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and could use someone to push Mazi Smith, their 2023 first-round pick from Michigan, but it wouldn’t be ideal for them to use a premium pick on Grant. Seen as a late Day 1 or early Day 2 prospect, Grant will have to wait until his Pro Day to put his talent on display for interested teams.
His absence from drills will also open the door for Alfred Collins to assert himself as the best nose tackle in this class.
