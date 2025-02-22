Cowboys should seize chance to sign defender with ties to Matt Eberflus

DeMarcus Walker could be an interesting option for the #Cowboys with Matt Eberfuls being the teams DC.



Walker has 8 sacks and 86 pressures over the last two seasons in Chicago per PFF.



He could be a great rotational rusher. Think Dante Fowler/Benson Mayowa. https://t.co/p3NTxsQs2b pic.twitter.com/M9jJyULY9l