Cowboys should seize chance to sign defender with ties to Matt Eberflus
The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2025 season with a new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer.
Much has been made about his desire to win on the ground and how that will impact their roster. What deserves just as much attention is the addition of Matt Eberflus.
After spending seven seasons in Dallas as a linebackers coach, the former Chicago Bears head coach is back, this time stepping into the role of defensive coordinator. He’s eager to collaborate with standout players like Micah Parsons, though he’ll need to bolster the roster with additional talent tailored to his defensive vision.
One player who fits that bill is DeMarcus Walker, who will be released when the new football year begins. With that news coming out Friday, Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys was quick to suggest the Cowboys bring in the veteran.
A second-round pick out of Florida State, Walker uses his 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame to set the edge in the run game but is also capable of bringing the heat as a pass rusher.
Over two seasons with Eberflus, he notched an impressive 77 tackles and 7.0 sacks. Bringing them back together would provide the Cowboys with a strong replacement for DeMarcus Lawrence, while also aiding the rest of the defense in mastering Eberflus’ scheme.
