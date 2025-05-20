Eagles star AJ Brown lauds Dallas Cowboys for George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys put the NFL on notice with the blockbuster offseason trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens this offseason, acquiring a bonafide No. 2 talent to put next to star CeeDee Lamb.
And now, one of their arch-rivals biggest stars has taken notice.
During a recent classroom visit that was recorded for his YouTube channel, Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown was recorded saying that his teams needs 'to worry' about the Cowboys new receiver duo, and lauded the trade.
“I like that, I ain’t gonna lie,” Brown said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re going to have to worry about them. For sure. I like the trade, I do like the trade. I like the competition, you know. I like George Pickens, I like CeeDee Lamb and they collab. It’s going to be exciting to watch because all that does is bring the best out of us. So, if we know how they’re coming, we are going to have to step it up.”
Frankly, despite the Eagles' recent dominance - especially against the Cowboys who they have outscored 75-13 in their previous two matchups - Brown might be right.
Pickens has ranked ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards on vertical passing routes since 2022 behind only Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson with 1,630 yards. He is also the only player in the NFL to average 16 yards per catch in combination with at least 2,000 yards receiving since 2022.
And adding that next to a receiver like Lamb, who is three-time NFL All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, and has 38 touchdowns and over 6,000 yards to his name already, certaily creates a combo deserving of worry, regardless of the opponent.
