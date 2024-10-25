Eric Kendricks injury update: Cowboys LB making progress with shoulder
The Dallas Cowboys are working to get back to full strength after the injury bug decimated the defense through the team's first six games of the season.
Dallas has played games without Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, Eric Kendricks, and Caelen Carson, but many of the players are getting closer to a return.
One of those players is veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was brought to Dallas to quarterback Mike Zimmer's defense.
After Kendricks was forced to miss the team's Week 6 showdown against the Detroit Lions because of a shoulder and calf injury, he returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis.
Kendricks is one of 10 players listed on the team's injury report.
However, he's determined to see the field.
"Kendricks said this week he will do whatever it takes to play Sunday night against the 49ers, a team he nearly signed with back in March before changing his mind to play with the Cowboys," the report on DallasCowboys.com read.
Entering the bye week, Kendricks recorded 24 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception.
If he is healthy, expect Kendricks to be flying all over the field to prove he made the right decision in signing with the Cowboys.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
