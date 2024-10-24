Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Thursday, October 24
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon as preparations for the primetime Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers pick up.
Five players did not practice, including All-Pros Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, while three players were limited. Brandon Aubrey continues to miss practice while he serves on jury duty.
Cowboys tight end John Stephens Jr., who was limited in practice Wednesday, did not participate after suffering a torn ACL.
A full look at the Cowboys injury report for Thursday, October 24, can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 injury report: Thursday, October 24
Player
Injury
Wednesday Participation
Thursday Participation
Brandon Aubrey, K
NIR-Other (jury duty)
DNP
DNP
DaRon Bland, CB
Foot
DNP
DNP
Caelen Carson, CB
Shoulder
Full
Full
Ryan Flournoy, WR
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Eric Kendricks, LB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Marist Liufau, LB
Shoulder
Full
Full
Micah Parsons, DE
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Jordan Phillips, DT
Wrist
Full
Full
John Stephens, TE
Knee
Limited
DNP
Nick Vigil, LB
Foot
Limited
DNP
Jerry Jones said earlier this week that Parsons and Bland will likely be game-time decisions, so the slow start to the week of practice seems to back those claims up.
It will be interesting to see how the players continue to improve as the week of practice goes on.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
