Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Thursday, October 24

The latest Dallas Cowboys injury report of Week 8 is here, with with five players missing practice and two players limited ahead of the San Francisco 49ers game.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon as preparations for the primetime Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers pick up.

Five players did not practice, including All-Pros Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, while three players were limited. Brandon Aubrey continues to miss practice while he serves on jury duty.

Cowboys tight end John Stephens Jr., who was limited in practice Wednesday, did not participate after suffering a torn ACL.

A full look at the Cowboys injury report for Thursday, October 24, can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 8 injury report: Thursday, October 24

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Player

Injury

Wednesday Participation

Thursday Participation

Brandon Aubrey, K

NIR-Other (jury duty)

DNP

DNP

DaRon Bland, CB

Foot

DNP

DNP

Caelen Carson, CB

Shoulder

Full

Full

Ryan Flournoy, WR

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Eric Kendricks, LB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Marist Liufau, LB

Shoulder

Full

Full

Micah Parsons, DE

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Jordan Phillips, DT

Wrist

Full

Full

John Stephens, TE

Knee

Limited

DNP

Nick Vigil, LB

Foot

Limited

DNP

Jerry Jones said earlier this week that Parsons and Bland will likely be game-time decisions, so the slow start to the week of practice seems to back those claims up.

It will be interesting to see how the players continue to improve as the week of practice goes on.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.

Published
