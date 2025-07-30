Stephen Jones now playing nice with Micah Parsons amid public spat
Dallas Cowboys training camp is once again underway, with a dark contract negotiation cloud hanging over Oxnard, California. After dragging their feet with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb a year ago, the Jones family is right back at it with superstar defender Micah Parsons.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week that contract talks have "gone sideways" and the two sides are further apart now than they were at the start of the offseason.
Add in some public jabs from owner/general manager Jerry Jones and a head-scratching comment from Stephen Jones putting the blame on Parsons for not "wanting" to get paid, and the contract talks have gotten personal.
Now, in an interview with The Blitz from San Antonio Sports Star, Stephen Jones is trying to play nice with Parsons. When asked about his puzzling comment last week, Jones laughed it off and said it was best to keep his mouth shut on the situation moving forward.
"I think I've said all I'm going to say for now on Micah," Jones joked.
Everyone in Cowboys Nation agrees.
The way the Cowboys have been handling the situation is not only infuriating for the fanbase, but for Parsons as well. He has handled everything the right way and acted in good faith throughout the offseason, but the Jones' have not returned the favor.
Jerry and Stephen need to get it together and find a way to make things right with Parsons sooner, rather than later, because if Schefter's report is accurate, things could make an ugly turn.
