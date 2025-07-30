Cowboys' front office slammed for Micah Parsons saga by ESPN host
It wouldn't be an NFL offseason without the Dallas Cowboys being the hot topic and on the tip of every talking head's tongue on sports talk shows.
It's a safe bet to say the front office -- especially Jerry Jones -- loves being in those headlines, even if the news isn't always positive.
The biggest story coming into training camp this season was the team's contract negotiations with Micah Parsons. No deal has been made at this point, and now, it feels like the franchise is living in a "Groundhog Day" scenario.
On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, host Mike Greenberg took the Dallas front office to task about their failures in not getting deals done quickly.
Greenberg pointed to last offseason when the team went through these same issues with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.
The ESPN host points to the front office losing money while being the last to get a deal done.
It's not in Jerry Jones' nature to do something quietly. If a deal is to be done with a Cowboys star, it needs to be a spectacle.
On one hand, you can see how this could be frustrating for a player. But on the other hand, just stay quiet until Jones brings out the checkbook. Chances are, you will end up being the richest player at your position.
