Ex-Cowboys star released on bond following arrest conencted to fatal crash
Former Dallas Cowboys second-round NFL draft pick Kelvin Joseph was arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal car accident in Richardson, Texas. The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Cody Morris, who was a mother of two, after her motorcycle was struck.
Joseph was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving death.
The former NFL defensive back posted bond one day later and has been released. According to reports, Joseph's bond was set at just $26,000, which drew plenty of criticism.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys star's attorney speaks out on recent arrest
""I am family to the late 27-year-old Cody Morris, the young lady killed yesterday morning on I-75 by former Cowboys Football player Kelvin Joseph Jr. The family is totally devastated," Morris' family said in a statement.
"All she was doing was coming home from work. This man was released this morning on a $25K bond. How outrageous!! This man was not only driving drunk, but left the scene of the accident and did not call the police until 40 minutes later. He was free to walk out of the Richardson Police department into the sunshine and into his attorney’s vehicle."
MORE: Former Cowboys star arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer
The statement continued, "I will fight tooth and nail to ensure this man faces the consequences of his action, because it doesn’t seem like the courts care enough to see justice done. "
Our deepest condolences go out to Morris' family during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
