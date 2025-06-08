Former Dallas Cowboys star's attorney speaks out on recent arrest
Former Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Adam Pacman Jones was arrested by the Covington Police Department in Kentucky on June 7 on multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and public intoxication.
Jones was eventually released on $10,000 bond. Shortly after that his attorney, Pete Schaefer, released a statement on his behalf, speaking out against the actions of the Covington Police, and accusing them of 'overzealous policing.'
“The recent arrest of Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones in Covington, Kentucky, is yet another example of overzealous policing and the systemic issues that plague our justice system,” the statement said, per Pro Football Talk. “Adam did nothing wrong other than exercise his right to ask why he was being detained — a fundamental question that every citizen should be allowed to ask without fear of retaliation.
“Initially, officers claimed he was being arrested for assault and then shifted to public intoxication (which, in itself, is not a crime in many jurisdictions unless it leads to dangerous behavior), and finally settled on disorderly conduct — simply for asking why he was being detained. This pattern of escalating and inconsistent charges is a clear abuse of authority and demonstrates a troubling trend of police officers prioritizing their own discretion over constitutional rights.
Schaefer also called for Jones to be cleared in the eye of public opinion, and that he is innocent until proven guilty, stating that his arrests are often sensationalized for the media attention that comes along with them.
“Adam, like every American, is innocent until proven guilty. Yet, once again, his past is being weaponized against him in the court of public opinion, while the officers involved face no scrutiny for their conduct. The repeated mischaracterization of his encounters with law enforcement — often stemming from minor incidents — only reinforces the need for accountability in policing. Enough is enough... Adam deserves fairness, not another headline designed to paint him as a villain for clicks.
“We call for a full and transparent review of this arrest, and we stand firm in the belief that no one should be treated as guilty before they’ve even had their day in court.”
This is just the latest legal incident for Jones, who was arrested in Nov. of 2024 after the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas, and again on September 11 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as an unruly passenger.
Jones has been arrested four times since 2021, and had 10 arrests between 2005 and 2018. He was also named in connection with a shooting outside a strip club in Atlanta during his time with the Cowboys, leading to his release from the team.
