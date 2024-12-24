Ex-Cowboys star rips Dez Bryant over Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee 'advice'
Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant is the latest athlete who felt the need to insert himself in the discourse surrounding Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee.
Hunter and Lenee have faced a firestorm of criticism on social media since he took home the Heisman, with people on the outside spreading rumors and making judgement about their relationship. It hasn't been pretty.
Some athletes and entertainers have been offering Hunter unsolicited advice about how to handle his relationship with his fiancée which led to the couple deleting social media.
After Bryant decided to chime in, another former Cowboy, Adam "Pacman" Jones, shared his thoughts and ripped into Bryant for inserting himself in the discourse.
He shared his comments on The Pacman Jones Podcast.
WARNING: Video contains graphic language some may find offensive.
"I have no advice for Travis Hunter," Jones said. "I don't understand how somebody else can have advice about what he likes. This is what he likes. Y'all don't know what this lady is doing to him behind closed doors. Y'all don't know how she pleases him. Obviously, he's pleased.
"I've never seen grown fucking athletes go to Twitter and talk about another player's relationship. I don't even know if Dez has a girl — and Dez is my boy — but, like, come on, Dez, shut the f*ck up. You don't know anything about relationships. I don't even know what relationships you've been in."
Who would have ever thought Pacman Jones would be the voice of reason?
Hunter, meanwhile, is using his break from social media to put his focus on his final game as a member of the Colorado football team.
The two-way Buffs star will take the field with his Colorado teammates, including potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Shedeur Sanders, on Saturday, December 28, against the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
