Ex-NFC East rival says Cowboys' WR move is most impactful in division
The NFC East is one of the best divisions in the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys have some ground to make up to reach the top after two division rivals reached the NFC Championship Game last season.
The Philadelphia Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl, while the Washington Commanders fell short.
Dallas looked to close the gap during the NFL offseason by making moves to bolster the roster in obvious areas of weakness, with no bigger splash than wide receiver when the team traded for Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys named among NFL teams 'most under microscope' in 2025
While the Cowboys added Pickens after the NFL Draft, the Commanders had made an earlier move to land Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. But which move will be the most impactful in 2025?
According to a former NFL star DeSean Jackson, who is very familiar with the division, it's the move for Pickens that will make the bigger splash.
It's an easy choice to make.
Not only is Pickens the more dynamic receiver and one of the best deep threats in the entire league, but he is also more durable. Pickens has only missed three games in his three-year career.
MORE: Eagles fans bizarrely obsessed with Dallas Cowboys, recent study finds
Samuel, on the other hand, has never played a full season since being drafted in 2019.
Pickens is 24 years old and coming off a year where he hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Pickens has never had a quarterback at the level of Dak Prescott. Samuel, meanwhile, totaled 806 yards and four touchdowns on 93 touches last season.
Both players could prove to be difference makers for their teams in 2025, but you will find very few people who believe Samuel has the higher upside.
