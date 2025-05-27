Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' NFC East division ranks among the NFL's elite

Brian Schottenheimer's first year as coach of the Dallas Cowboys won't be easy, especially with the recent ranking of the NFC East among the rest of the league.

Tyler Reed

A general view of large Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants helmets at the NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium.
A general view of large Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants helmets at the NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A new year means a new sense of optimism surrounding the Dallas Cowboys. This past season is one that everyone would like wiped clean of their memory.

The final year of the Mike McCarthy era ended in a whimper. Although, we hate to use injuries as an excuse, but the Cowboys' sideline looked like the Tune Squad after the first half of their game against the Monstars in 'Space Jam'.

However, it is a new year, new me mentality with America's Team, and the hope is that first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer will right the ship.

It won't be easy getting the Cowboys back on top. The NFC East grew leaps and bounds last season, with the NFC Championship being between two teams from the division.

Darius Slay, Jayden Daniel
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels after the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Recently, Loc Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone ranked every NFL division heading into the 2025 season. To no surprise, the NFC East was one of the top divisions in Scataglia's rankings.

"The 2024 NFL Season saw the NFC Championship Game played by two teams in the NFC East, but the main issue here is that the two other teams are quite bad. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have to figure themselves out, as this division is obviously only a two-horse race with the Eagles and Commanders," wrote Scataglia, who has the NFC East as the fourth toughest division heading into the 2025 season.

If healthy, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cowboys have a great first season under Schottenheimer.

However, winning this division will take more than health this season.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

