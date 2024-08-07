Ezekiel Elliott shares thoughts on Cowboys' upcoming joint practice with Rams
The Dallas Cowboys will hold a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, August 8, ahead of this weekend's preseason opener at SoFi Stadium.
The joint practice and scrimmage is an opportunity for the Cowboys to get different looks than they are used to after spending the last two weeks working against Mike Zimmer's defense.
Cowboys veteran running back Ezekiel ELliott is looking forward to the opportunity and shared his thoughts on what he expects.
"I think it's good to see a different style of defense, to see a different defense and a different system," Elliott told the media after Tuesday's open practice in Oxnard.
MORE: Zeke's Priorities: Winning games, not worrying about fan tours
"I know we have a lot of vets, and vets probably won't play in the preseason, so it's good to get some different looks in practice and those joint practices are a different speed — it's good for us to get those reps."
Mike Zimmer's defensive scheme has been giving the Cowboys offense fits during training camp, so it will be interesting to see how the offense fairs against the Rams on Thursday.
It will give everyone a better idea of how the team stacks up against its competition across the league.
MORE: Micah Parsons terrorizing Cowboys' offense in camp & he's just getting started
The Cowboys preseason officially gets underway against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 11.
Kickoff between the two NFC squads is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.
