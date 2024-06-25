Fantasy Football sleepers: Under-the-radar tight ends from the NFC East
The Dallas Cowboys are currently in a pretty good position regarding talent at tight end. Jake Ferguson burst onto the scene last year, and it feels like the former Wisconsin Badger will be a fixture in the Dallas offense for years to come.
So, when it comes to your fantasy team, there's no doubt that Ferguson could be a fringe TE 1 for your team. However, what player would be great to keep as a solid backup, and can they come from the NFC East? Here are two under-the-radar tight ends that could steal your fantasy team.
Daniel Bellinger - New York Giants
New York Giants fans were shocked when former tight end Darren Waller surprisingly retired earlier this summer. The announcement was a stunner to the entire league, but as with any announcement like that, the Giants needed to move on quickly. Insert Daniel Bellinger. Bellinger is currently listed as the number one tight end on the Giants depth chart.
Now, that doesn't mean much in June, but if we get to September and that is still the case, Bellinger would be a steal for a TE 2 on your fantasy team. Being first string means the potential for more targets. Bellinger becoming a starter would change how many fantasy owners look at his value.
Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz is no stranger to playing the thorn in the side of Cowboys fans. Ertz earned 3 Pro Bowl nominations in his nine years with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Ertz is back in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are beginning a rebuild, but that doesn't mean Ertz can't be productive in his new home.
The Commanders will likely start rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels straight out of the gate. So, what is the best thing you could give a young quarterback? Well, a veteran tight end, of course. Ertz is listed as the number one tight end on the Washington depth chart. It could be wise for Daniels to lean on a veteran talent like Ertz, which could lead to Ertz being a nice steal in your fantasy draft.
