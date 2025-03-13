Former Cowboys superstar brutally slams franchise after leaving in free agency
DeMarcus Lawrence and Zack Martin were the longest-tenured Dallas Cowboys this past season. In 2025, neither will be on the team.
Martin decided to retire after 11 seasons rather than look for a new home in free agency. Lawrence, on the other hand, decided to keep playing and signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Lawrence will earn $42 million over the course of his new deal, which is more than the Cowboys were willing to pay him. He made it sound as though he had motivations beyond the money.
In an interview with Seattle journalist and podcaster Brian Nemhauser, Lawrence slammed the organization that selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He said Dallas was still his home but added "I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there."
It was a harsh statement from Lawrence, and a bit unfair if we're being honest.
While it's true the culture hasn't been conducive to winning, Lawrence hasn't done much to change that. In fact, he's the one who drew criticism for shrugging off their last playoff defeat, saying they were "burnt out," leading to a 48-32 loss at home to the Green Bay Packers.
“All honesty, I think the main thing is we was burnt out,” Lawrence said following their embarrassing loss in January 2024. “Long season, team is dominantly healthy throughout the season, the legs get tired.”
Lawrence was an excellent draft pick for Dallas and he had a stellar career. It will be tough to see him in a new uniform but this comment makes it a little easier to root against him.
