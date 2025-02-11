Former Cowboys assistant secures first NFL head coaching job
Kellen Moore had so much fun in New Orleans that he decided to stay.
The former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator helped the Philadelphia Eagles knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
MORE:Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Fresh off the victory, he has something else to celebrate with Tom Pelissero reporting he’s going to be the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Moore also interviewed with Dallas but they ultimately decided to go with Brian Schottenheimer. The Eagles’ offensive coordinator responded by putting up two impressive offensive performances as his team crushed the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
The 36-year-old was a quarterback in Dallas for three seasons before moving to the sideline in 2018. He spent one year as the quarterbacks coach before taking over as the offensive coordinator in 2019.
MORE: Key Dallas Cowboys free agent defensive star predicted to spurn team for rival
Moore was kept on staff when Mike McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett but ultimately left in 2023. He went to the Los Angeles Chargers that year before heading to Philly in 2023.
New Orleans also considered McCarthy but ultimately decided on Moore.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances