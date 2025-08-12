Former Cowboys DT signs with division rival ahead of Week 1 showdown
A former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman is going behind enemy lines, and in a matter of weeks, he could be facing off against his former team in the 2025-26 NFL regular season opener.
Zach Berman of The Athletic was first to report that defensive tackle Justin Rogers, the Cowboys' seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles released long snapper Christian Johnstone in a corresponding roster move.
Last season, Rogers was released on August 26 as the team made its final roster cuts en route to the final 53-man players to start the season.
Three days later, Rogers was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
With three games remaining in the 2024 regular season, the Cowboys re-signed Rogers to the active roster, but he never appeared in a game. Rodgers was again waived by the Cowboys on June 18, 2025.
Before training camp, he was scooped up by the Seattle Seahawks, but was waived eight days later. Now, he's back in the NFC East, and we'll have to see if he makes it to the sideline for opening day.
