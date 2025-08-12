Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys top X-factor in 2025 already has team concerned

It’s not a good sign for the Dallas Cowboys that they already have questions surrounding their biggest X-factor in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton blocks EDGE Sam Williams during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton blocks EDGE Sam Williams during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Heading into the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys are a tough team to figure out.

Dallas is turning to a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, who has never been in this position. The longtime NFL assistant has won over fans and players alike, but his ability as a head coach is yet to be determined.

As for the roster, there are concerns on defense, but they have enough talent on offense to make some noise. Of course, they’ll only reach their ceiling if quarterback Dak Prescott stays healthy.

Prescott’s 2024 campaign ended early when he suffered a torn hamstring, and the offense wasn’t the same without him. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox says their biggest X-factor in 2025 is left tackle Tyler Guyton.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

”It's hard to imagine Dallas contending in the NFC East without a healthy and high-performing Dak Prescott. Therefore, the health and play of second-year left tackle Tyler Guyton will be critical,” Knox said.

“The 24-year-old largely disappointed as a rookie—Pro Football Focus graded him 115th overall out of 140 offensive tackles—and he's currently dealing with a knee injury.”

Guyton suffered a knee injury during camp and while he escaped a season-ending injury, he’s still in doubt for Week 1. Dallas has Nate Thomas in line to play left tackle, but he doesn’t have any experience at the NFL level.

While Dallas has hope for Guyton to be back early in the year, missing time in camp is less than ideal given his struggles as a rookie. That leaves even more question marks around a player who will be vital to their success.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
