Chiefs star doesn't see Micah Parsons anywhere else but with Cowboys
While it is exciting to see the Dallas Cowboys back on the field in action, there's still a dark cloud hanging over the franchise.
The potential deal with star linebacker Micah Parsons has been on everyone's mind, including everyone around the NFL.
Recently, Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones visited Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams, and during their conversation, Adams asked Jones his opinion on the situation between the Cowboys and Parsons.
Jones, who went through something similar with the Chiefs not that long ago, said it's frustrations on both sides when a contract dispute reaches this level.
However, Jones also shares the opinion of many others. The Chiefs star doesn't see Parsons playing anywhere else but Dallas.
It's not Jerry Jones' first rodeo when it comes to a disgruntled superstar looking for a new deal. But it does feel the frustrations from Parsons are something new to Cowboys contract drama.
If I had to give my best guess, Parsons will be suited up and playing when the team meets the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. I get it, fans want to see this deal get done quickly. But if you're a fan of this franchise, then you know it never goes this way. Let Jerry get his headline, and then you will get a deal.
