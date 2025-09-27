Former Dallas Cowboys head coach plotting for NFL return
Months removed from his split with the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy is enjoying something he hasn't had since the 1980s... a season away from the football field. The former Cowboys head coach spoke to "D Magazine" for his first official interview since parting ways with Jerry Jones and his team in January.
The Super Bowl-winning coach detailed how he's spending his time without a team this year, but apart from spending more time with his children, it's looking very similar to his schedule while with the Cowboys.
He rises early, at 5:30 a.m., takes care of business at home, works out, studies tape and talks to friends until its time to pick up his youngest daughter from school.
“I go to bed tired every night,’’ McCarthy said. “I try to keep a similar regimen to what I always lived as a coach, but the time sequences are now filled with family and friends.’’
McCarthy is continuing his routine in Dallas because his daughter Izzy is part of a national title-winning youth volleyball team, though the family still frequents their former home in Wisconsin.
The timing didn't work out for the former Packers coach to return to coaching in 2025, but the plan is still to return to a sideline, wherever that may be, and soon.
“I’m preparing to coach again in 2026,’’ McCarthy told David Moore.
McCarthy tuning in for Cowboys-Packers
Sticking to his pre-firing routine includes keeping up with the league every Sunday. This weekend's slate includes a Sunday night battle between his two former teams, the Cowboys and the Packers. He wouldn't go so far as to say who he believes will win, but he'll definitely be tuned in.
“As a coach, you’re always analyzing it,’’ he said. “That’s how we’re wired for viewing football. It’s the way we’re trained. I’ll be watching individuals.
“There are people you root for in this business. That’s one thing about the Cowboys. I spent five years with those men. I have a lot of love for the players and coaches still there. I just believe the Cowboys are going to continue to get better.’’
It will be several more weeks before jobs start opening up around the league, but the former Dallas coach is sure to get some calls when the time is right.
