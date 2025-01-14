Cowboy Roundup: Mike McCarthy gets immediate interest, Replacing Mike Zimmer
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Did anything happen on Monday?
It was a wild day for America's Team with Jerry Jones finally making a decision on Mike McCarthy, but that wasn't even the biggest news of the day. That came right before the NFL Playoffs capped off Wild Card Weekend and it was revealed that Jerry has reached out to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders to discuss the team's head coaching vacancy.
The thought of Coach Prime in Big D immediately took over the NFL headlines and people were buzzing.
Whether Jerry Jones actually moves to hire Coach Prime or is simply using this to remain in the headlines and generate buzz remains to be seen, but it's definitely going to continue giving the people something to talk about.
And while it sorts itself out, let's check out some of the other headlines making some waves.
Mike McCarthy drawing immediate interest
It only took a few hours for Mike McCarthy to get interest from two NFC teams after he officially parted ways with the Cowboys. By the end of the week, he could already have completed two interviews with one as soon as Wednesday.
3 MIke Zimmer replacements Dallas should consider
Everyone is focusing on the Dallas Cowboys' replacement for Mike McCarthy, but what about defensive coordinator? With Mike Zimmer now expected to leave, there are several key candidates who could fill the void.
