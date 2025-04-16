Former Cowboys HC takes 'leave of absence' for 'personal reasons' from UFL gig
Wade Phillips, who was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-2010, is still in the coaching game. But, for now, he is taking a leave of absence from his current gig.
After Phillips and the Cowboys parted ways, Phillips bounced around the NFL as a defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach of the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023.
When the XFL and USFL merged into the UFL, the 77-year-old took over as head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas. Last season, Phillips led the Brahmas to the UFL championship.
The week, however, the league announced Phillips was stepping away for "personal reasons."
“The UFL is extremely grateful for the leadership that Wade has delivered to the UFL as head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas,” UFL president and CEO Russ Brandon and UFL executive VP of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement. “The credibility that he has brought to the UFL as a Head Coach validates what we are building as a league.
"This coaching legend has the respect of everyone in the league as well as throughout the entire football community for his dedication and accomplishments as a coach for over 50 years. If and when Wade is ready to return to the sidelines, the entire UFL Family will be there to cheer him on.”
No further details were provided.
Phillips began coaching in 1969 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Houston.
As an NFL head coach, Phillips compiled an 82-64 record and was the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl 50-winning team, and was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. In the XFL/UFL, Phillips holds a 14-6 record.
