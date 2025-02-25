Former Dallas Cowboys OL, longtime division rival retires from NFL
After nearly two full decades in the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters is hanging up the cleats.
According to Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider at the NFL combine, Peters is set to retire from the NFL after 19 seasons.
RELATED: Texas star Quinn Ewers working with ex-Dallas Cowboys coach at NFL Combine
Peters' pro career got started with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2004, spending five seasons there until 2008. He was then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 in exchange for a first-round pick, a fourth w pick, and a conditional sixth-round pick, and eventually went on to sign a six-year, $60 million deal.
He would stay with Philadelphia until 2020, before moving on to the Bears in 2021, the Cowboys in 2022, and the Seahawks for the last two seasons.
Over his 19 seasons in the NFL, Peters earned two first-team All-Pro nods, four second-team nods, nine Pro Bowl elections, and was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. He also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018. Over that span, he played in 248 games, starting 221 of them, and one start in 12 games with Dallas.
Peters is a sure-fire bet to be enshrined in Canton as part of the NFL Hall of Fame, and could even be a candidate to be a first-ballot entry alongside recently retired Cowboy Zack Martin.
