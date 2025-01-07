Former Cowboys player to interview for AFC head coach position
January is an interesting time in the NFL. There are 14 teams still fighting for the right to be Super Bowl champions while 18 of them are moving onto the offseason. Oftentimes, that involves an eliminated team trying to poach coaches from a contender.
That's exactly what's happening with a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.
Kellen Moore, who spent 2024 as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, is on the radar for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
His name was mentioned among eight others as an interview candidate to replace Doug Pederson.
Moore was a superstar collegiate quarterback for the Boise State Broncos, leading them to a record of 50-3. He went undrafted, however, with scouts concerned with his size and arm strength. He was still seen as one of the brightest players in the draft, so the Detroit Lions brought him in as a free agent.
After spending three years as a backup with the Lions, Moore signed with Dallas. He appeared in three games, making two starts — both losses.
Moore retired ahead of the 2018 campaign and immedietely moved into coaching. He was the quarterbacks coach in Dallas for one year before spending four seasons as the offensive coordinator.
In 2023, he held the same title with the Los Angeles Chargers but was not retained when Jim Harbaugh took over.
Moore led the Eagles to the No. 2 offense in the NFL this season and helped Saquon Barkley put up the best numbers of his career.
The former New York Giant had 2,005 yards rushing and 278 receiving with 15 touchdowns under Moore.
