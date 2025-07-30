Former Cowboys QB to start NFL Hall of Fame Game to kick off preseason
The NFL preseason officially kicks off on Thursday, July 31, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. While the Dallas Cowboys will not be playing, a former Cowboys quarterback is getting the start.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Trey Lance will take the first snap of the preseason when they take on the Detroit Lions.
Lance had an uneventful tenure in Dallas after the team acquired him from the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round pick, but he seems to be impressing the Chargers coaching staff early.
Of course, the team's regular start, Justin Herbert, will not dress for the game.
The 25-year-old Lance, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will play for the entire first half so Harbaugh can get him the game experience that he needs.
“I want to get Trey Lance game experience,” Harbaugh told reporters at Tuesday's press conference.
Lance will be replaced in the third quarter quarterback by journeyman college quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who played for the Clemson Tigers, Oregon State Beavers, and Florida State Seminoles.
Veteran signal-caller Taylor Heinecke will be the team's emergency quarterback for the game.
As for Dallas, Cowboys Nation will have to wait until Saturday, August 9, to watch the team take the field for the first time this preseason, when they head to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams.
