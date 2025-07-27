Cowboys Country

Former Cowboys QB impressing Jim Harbaugh at Chargers training camp

A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is looking to secure a roster spot at Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

Zach Dimmitt

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance at training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance at training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance is looking to revitalize his NFL career after a forgettable two-year stint in Arlington.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Lance is now back on the West Coast, this time with the Los Angeles Chargers at training camp as he aims to secure a roster spot in the quarterback room alongside Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke.

The Chargers signed Lance to a one-year, $2 million contract in April, and he could be working his way onto the depth chart if some of his throws at training camp are any indication.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer teases more Cowboys contract extensions on the way

During Friday's session, Lance made an impressive throw down the right sideline as he fired a laser right over the head of the cornerback and into the hands of wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance at training camp at The Bolt. Trey Lance
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance at training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The play caught the attention of the fans in attendance, leading to a collective gasp of excitement.

MORE: Cowboys' franchise player among most undervalued in fantasy football for 2025

Facing a Cover 2 look in man coverage, Lance had little choice but to get the ball out of his hands as fast as possible to beat the safety to the spot.

Sure, it's only one throw at practice, but Lance can still offer some value at quarterback in the NFL. The Chargers are heading into the second season with Heinicke as the backup behind Herbert.

Until proven otherwise, Lance will be the No. 3 option.

MORE: Cowboys' franchise player among most undervalued in fantasy football for 2025

During his time with Dallas, Lance appeared in four games while going 25 of 41 passing for 266 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

As for the Cowboys, they moved in a different direction at backup quarterback by trading for New England Patriots signal-caller Joe Milton III earlier this offseason. Expect him to see an ample amount of reps when the Cowboys begin preseason action on Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance looks to pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Tr
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance looks to pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4

Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice 

Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons

Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration

Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News