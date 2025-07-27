Former Cowboys QB impressing Jim Harbaugh at Chargers training camp
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance is looking to revitalize his NFL career after a forgettable two-year stint in Arlington.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Lance is now back on the West Coast, this time with the Los Angeles Chargers at training camp as he aims to secure a roster spot in the quarterback room alongside Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke.
The Chargers signed Lance to a one-year, $2 million contract in April, and he could be working his way onto the depth chart if some of his throws at training camp are any indication.
During Friday's session, Lance made an impressive throw down the right sideline as he fired a laser right over the head of the cornerback and into the hands of wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.
The play caught the attention of the fans in attendance, leading to a collective gasp of excitement.
Facing a Cover 2 look in man coverage, Lance had little choice but to get the ball out of his hands as fast as possible to beat the safety to the spot.
Sure, it's only one throw at practice, but Lance can still offer some value at quarterback in the NFL. The Chargers are heading into the second season with Heinicke as the backup behind Herbert.
Until proven otherwise, Lance will be the No. 3 option.
During his time with Dallas, Lance appeared in four games while going 25 of 41 passing for 266 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
As for the Cowboys, they moved in a different direction at backup quarterback by trading for New England Patriots signal-caller Joe Milton III earlier this offseason. Expect him to see an ample amount of reps when the Cowboys begin preseason action on Aug. 9 at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams.
