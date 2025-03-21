Former Cowboys RB refutes DeMarcus Lawrence's Super Bowl comments
DeMarcus Lawrence made headlines when he left the Dallas Cowboys this offseason and decided to throw some shade at his former team.
While speaking with members of the Seattle Seahawks media, Lawrence essentially said the Cowboys weren't going to win a Super Bowl, so he left. This led to some back and forth on social media between Lawrence and Micah Parsons, but it's not just current players who don't agree with Lawrence.
MORE: Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
“People got their own thoughts and opinions. Obviously, DeMarcus has been there for some years, so that’s just what his thought and opinion (were),” Dowdle said via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “He hasn’t won a Super Bowl in his time there, so I guess he felt like he could never win one.”
Dowdle had a breakout performance in 2024, going for 1,079 yards on the ground. He headed to Carolina and will be replaced by Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.
Though he could have been bitter about his former team's lack of effort to retain him, Dowdle took the high road and blamed the players for falling short.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit