Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence 'didn't get along,' feud has reportedly been brewing
It wouldn't be the Dallas Cowboys if there weren't some drama, and that is exactly what happened late Thursday night when superstar Micah Parsons called out former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence for comments made after signing with the Seattle Seahawks in NFL free agency.
Lawrence responded with his own shot at Parsons, questioning his preparation for games and placing some blame on him for the separation from Dallas.
As it turns out, this feud has been brewing for a while.
MORE: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence beef goes public after Cowboys star's departure
Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan reported that Parsons and Lawrence "didn't get along" for some time and that there have been hints out in the open for months that the two had a difference.
Belt says the feud between the two bubbled over after Dallas' loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Playoffs.
MORE: Former Cowboys superstar brutally slams franchise after leaving in free agency
Parsons has been called out by teammates in the past for off-field distractions centered around his podcast, and now, one of the former team leaders has done the same.
The positive to take from the situation for fans is that the team is now under a new leadership, Lawrence has bolted for another team, and Parsons seems motivated to step up and prove he can be the face of the team.
Just another day in the life of Cowboys Nation.
