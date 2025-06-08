Cowboys named trade destination for Bills disgruntled superstar RB
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason when they landed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
His addition gives their offense a dynamic receiving corps led by CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: 7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate
The only concern left for Dallas' offense is their ground game. They're banking on a committee featuring Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, and Deuce Vaughn.
If they wanted more of a featured back, however, Pro Football Network's Hayden Victoria thinks they could target James Cook in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.
"The Dallas Cowboys are still searching for answers at running back after Tony Pollard’s exit and a disappointing 2024 committee approach. Cook offers proven production and the ability to carry a full workload. In an offense led by Dak Prescott and supported by a high-powered receiving corps, Cook could become the featured back Dallas needs." — Victoria, PFN
Cook is reportedly seeking a contract extension in the range of $15 million, and the Bills aren't willing to pay that. Victoria believes Dallas can afford to make that happen.
"The Cowboys also have the cap space to offer Cook an extension if he becomes a long-term fit." — Victoria, PFN
Buffalo doesn't seem eager to trade Cook, but if the reports that he feels "disconnected" from the team are true, that could change. A training camp holdout could force their hand, but even so, it's hard to see the Cowboys being the team that pulls the trigger — even though it would give them arguably the best offense in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons vows to be in attendance for Dallas Cowboys minicamp
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reveals if team has plans to make more offseason moves
Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?
Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate