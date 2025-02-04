Cowboys' latest hire brings refreshing, much-needed approach to Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys' newest addition to their coaching staff, assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, is bringing a fresh perspective to the team's sideline with his player-focused approach to leadership.
Underwood, who spent five seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, emphasizes the importance of developing players both on and off the field.
"I would describe my coaching style as a player's coach, and sometimes I get viewed negatively, but it totally is not negative," Underwood explained during his time at Pitt. "I try to be open and honest."
This approach, while sometimes misunderstood, stems from Underwood's commitment to holistic player development. Despite his emphasis on building strong relationships with his players, he maintains high-performance expectations.
"I still hold them to a high standard for sure, because they need that," he affirms.
What sets Underwood apart is his dedication to nurturing not just athletic talent, but character development as well.
"I want to help them develop as young men on and off the field," he added. "They really gravitate to that, they appreciate it, and they have taken it well so far."
His philosophy could prove valuable for the Cowboys' receiving corps, which includes both veteran and young players. Underwood's focus on personal growth and athletic excellence will drive the development of the Cowboys' receivers.
