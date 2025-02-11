Dallas Cowboys under the radar move fills final big coaching vacancy
The Dallas Cowboys have been working hard to fill the coaching staff under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Early this week, they signed Ken Dorsey, who spent 2024 as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. Known for his work as a quarterbacks coach, it was expected he would take that role in Dallas.
That wasn’t the case as Dorsey will be a coaching analyst. This left one major position vacant but that was filled late Monday night when they promoted Steve Shimko from offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach.
A long-time college assistant, Shimko was the offensive coordinator for Boston College in 2023 before joining Dallas last year.
His ties to Schottenheimer brought him to the Cowboys after working with him in Seattle. While Schottenheimer was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, Shimko spent two years as an assistant on the offensive staff.
The 35-year-old coach is said to be well respected by Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott, making this another move aimed at getting the most out of their franchise quarterback.
