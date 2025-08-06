Former Cowboys WR cast on new season of grueling reality TV show

Cowboys Country

The cast for season 4 of the hit FOX reality series 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' features several former NFL stars, including a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver.

A new season of the hit FOX reality TV series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is on the way, and for a second time, there will be a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver as part of the show.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant was on season two of the show, and the release of the series' season four cast revealed that Randall Cobb will go through the grueling show.

Cobb will be joined by several other former NFL players and celebrities as they go through intense drills and scenarios led by a team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

Season four of the series will premiere on Thursday, September 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Other NFL players on season four include Eric Becker, who will appear along with his wife Jessie James Decker, Johnny Manziel, and former long snapper Andrew East, who is married to Olympic champion Shawn Johnson, who also appears on the show.

Cobb played for the Cowboys in 2019, appearing in 15 games. He hauled in 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns.

Since his stint with the Cowboys came to an end, Cobb played for the Houston Texans and New York Jets, while making a brief return to the Green Bay Packers.

We'll have to see if Cobb's run on the show goes better than Bryant's, who quit after an argument with the ex-Special Forces operatives.

