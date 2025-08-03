Dez Bryant sends NSFW warning to Jerry Jones as Cowboys drama continues
Things continue to get uglier for Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones following Micah Parsons' trade request on Friday.
After being bombarded with criticisms from fans at training camp in Oxnard on Saturday, Jones has now been hit with some more tough words, this time from one of the best players in franchise history.
As he often does, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopped on social media Saturday, though this time to deliver an expletive-filled message for Jones, warning him that it's "not smart to mention my name" when talking about past contract negotiations.
The franchise's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (73), Bryant spent eight seasons in Dallas, though his tenure wasn't without its fair share of disputes, drama, and controversy as well.
Bryant has remained an active member of Cowboys Nation even after his playing days. But just like the fans, it's clear his frustration with Jones has reached a tipping point.
Bryant added in the post that he's "kept quiet about a lot of unfair s***," implying he has some dirt on Jones.
Bryant's message came in response to comments made by Jones on Saturday when he referenced a prior contract dispute during Bryant's time with the team.
“Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found," Jones said. "Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours. He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, 'My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem].’ He quit taking my call.”
After being the No. 24 overall pick by Dallas in the 2010 NFL Draft, Bryant finished his Cowboys career with 99 starts across 113 regular-season games while posting 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 scores.
He then ended his NFL days with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, playing six games with the team that season.
