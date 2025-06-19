Former Jonathan Mingo teammate has high praise for Cowboys WR
The Dallas Cowboys made an eyebrow-raising move at the 2024 NFL trade deadline when they added wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
Dallas claimed they had a top-30 grade on Mingo when he entered the league in 2023, so they were more than happy to part with the mid-round pick to make the move.
Mingo didn't do much to prove the Cowboys made the right call, recording just five receptions on 16 targets for 46 yards. His former teammate with the Carolina Panthers, Adam Thielen, doesn't think those numbers are indicative of the player Mingo is.
Thielen is a big fan of what Mingo brings to the table, and offered a glowing endorsement while speaking with R.J. Ochoa of Blogging the Boys.
"The last two years, gone through a lot of adversity. A lot of different coaches, different offenses, a lot going on. I will say that I think he's got a lot of potential. He's a great kid, hard worker, great locker room guy. Is gonna do all the right things."
The good news is that Mingo has shown improvement this offseason, playing well during their mandatory minicamp. Thielen believes he can carry that success into the regular season, which would be a huge win for Dallas.
