Jonathan Mingo making flashes as Dallas Cowboys WR battle heats up
Dallas Cowboys minicamp is underway this week at The Star, and early indications are that the team's biggest offseason move is already paying off. Dallas completed a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens following the NFL Draft, and he's reportedly been "unguardable" in practice.
Ahead of last year's NFL trade deadline, the Cowboys swung another trade for a wide receiver by sending a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo.
While the Pickens trade is already paying off, Mingo has yet to establish himself as a consistent threat in his professional career.
Despite his lack of regular season success, Mingo is reportedly showing flashes of his own during minicamp as he looks to establish himself as a real player in the team's wide receiver rotation.
"During Tuesday's practice, Mingo had a couple notable grabs, one with double coverage converging on him and another along the sideline during the media's viewing of practice," Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com wrote.
"Mingo will still have plenty to show if he wants to earn a spot in the wide receiver rotation, but the Cowboys liked him coming out for a reason and feel they can tap into his potential."
Mingo hauled 55 catches for 539 yards during his one-and-a-half years with the Panthers. However, the Cowboys had an interest in Mingo in the 2023 draft because of his success at Ole Miss.
During his eight appearances with the Cowboys last season, Mingo was targeted just 16 times, hauling in five catches for 46 yards. Hopefully he can continue improving leading up to the 2025 season in Big D.
