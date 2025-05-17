Dallas Cowboys' revamped offense left out of top-10 NFL ranking
2024 was a frustrating season for the Dallas Cowboys, who finished with a 7-10 record. They dealt with several injuries and were held back by a lack of depth at wide receiver and running back.
To combat this in 2025, Dallas revamped their running back stable and traded for George Pickens to bolster the receiving corps. They also had an impressive draft haul which will strengthen their offensive line.
Despite all these moves, the Cowboys were unable to crack the top 10 in Brent Sobleski's NFL offensive ranking on Bleacher Report. They're just outside of that, coming in at No. 11.
Sobleski does have plenty of positive things to say about the Cowboys, starting with the help they (finally) gave Dak Prescott.
"Quarterback Dak Prescott may have benefited more than any other player this offseason thanks to the Dallas Cowboys' acquisitions."
He also said they have a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver in Pickens, praised Tyler Booker as a replacement for future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin, and gave credit to the front office for addressing the running back stable.
"Dallas also features an all-new backfield with veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, as well as rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. This quartet gives the Cowboys far more depth and variance among their ball-carriers than a year ago when Rico Dowdle managed 1,079 rushing yards and no one else on the roster could muster more than 226."
All that said, the ranking feels slightly low. Even without a weapon such as Pickens, the Cowboys' offense was first in scoring in two of the past three seasons. They were top five in yardage in those same campaigns, with their "worst" performance being in 2022 when they were 11th in yards and fourth in points.
Sure, they've moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy, but Brian Schottenheimer isn't a novice at running offenses in the NFL.
It's possible that too much emphasis is being placed on their disastrous 2024 season. In reality, as long as Prescott stays healthy, the Cowboys are likely to surpass these rankings.
