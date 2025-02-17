FS1's Emmanuel Acho ripped for Cowboys, Eagles comparison
Love 'em or hate 'em, the talking heads on sports talk shows always find a way to talk about the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the division rival Philadelphia Eagles are celebrating a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the talk shows have to bring up Dallas.
You can't really blame them, though, because Dallas brings the ratings.
The latest person to mention the Cowboys was FOX Sports 1's Emmanuel Acho, who has a habit of getting called out for head-scratching takes. This time around, he said the Cowboys were an Eagles-like offseason away from contending for a Super Bowl.
MORE: NFL insider says teams interested in Micah Parsons should give Cowboys 'a call'
Eagles star Nolan Smith wasn't feeling the commentary, and called Acho out for being a hater.
"Bruh you got to be Top 2 [haters] and not two," Smith wrote on X. "It doesn’t cost nothing to show love and say 'THEM BOYS DID THEIR THING!!!!!'
To be fair to Acho, his take wasn't original. All he was doing was parroting Dak Prescott's statement from a few days earlier.
The difference? Dak is the Dallas quarterback, so of course he is going to support his team. Acho, meanwhile, will say whatever he needs to in order to generate some social media buzz and get a reaction.
But, hey, hats off to him, because it worked.
