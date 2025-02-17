NFL insider says teams interested in Micah Parsons should give Cowboys 'a call'
The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of drama surrounding contract extensions in 2024. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb each had their negotiations drag on for months before securing massive deals.
In 2025, it's more of the same for Dallas as Micah Parsons is nearing the end of his rookie deal.
Parsons has been adamant that he wants to stay with the Cowboys and while he says he doesn't have to be the highest-paid defender, he's still going to command a lot of money. That's why rumors of a potential trade won't go away.
The latest fuel to the fire is being added by SI's Albert Breer. In his quick hits on the Monday Morning Quarterback, Breer said Parsons will potentially land $40 million per season. He added that the noise inside the Cowboys' building suggests that anyone willing to pay that — and part with multiple picks — should give the Cowboys a call.
”There’s been enough noise on Micah Parsons’s relationships inside the Cowboys’ building over the last year to put anyone’s radar up for a trade, with Parsons potentially commanding $40 million per year on a second contract. If you’re willing to pay that, plus high-end picks, for a uniquely talented defensive star … I’d give Dallas a call.”
Dallas can attempt to dispel these rumors all they want but they've already openly questioned the strategy of signing massive deals. Stephen Jones was especially bothered to see so much money on the sidelines when Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, Trevon Diggs, and DeMarcus Lawrence were all injured.
If he's already regretting paying the stars under contract, there's no telling what he might be willing to do. We saw during the coaching search that Stephen often gets what he wants, and he might want a boatload of picks to fill several holes without having to pay one player $40 million per season.
